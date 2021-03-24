Where is
your faith?
“Where is your faith in God?” This old gospel song by the Rev. James Cleveland is a conversation between a Christian and a backsliding Christian.
When the enemy comes for your mind and occupies your time, where is your faith? Realize that your money and your life are not yours but belong to the one who gave life and to whom it will return to one day. Put your faith and trust in the one, who will never fail you.
I pray to my Lord and savior Jesus Christ that these words reach an open heart.
DAVID HALL
Tolono