Donald Trump rages and calls this impeachment thing a “hoax.”
But he could stop it at any point. If his actions were so “perfect,” then he must have a pile of documents that prove the prevailing narrative false. He should release them. He should release his staff to describe all his perfect actions, under oath.
He has become one of only three presidents ever impeached. It’s crazy that he hasn’t shown us the evidence that would stop that.
We are sick and tired of this impeachment thing, too. He could put a stop to it by calmly showing us his proof of perfection.
Unless there is no proof. That would explain why he rages.
JAY HOEFLINGER
Urbana