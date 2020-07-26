Where were the other profs?
It is hard to imagine that it was in any way controversial or newsworthy that University of Illinois professors supported a document promoting free speech.
It should have been notable, however, that only two professors from Illinois’ flagship university actually signed off. Free speech is the basic constitutional right that allows educators the freedom to perform the functions of their job, including facilitating the debate of diverse ideas.
I congratulate both of the professors for taking this stand, sticking to their position and, hopefully, giving others the courage they need to speak up in support. Our country needs more vigorous debate, not less.
SUSAN WILSON
Farmer City