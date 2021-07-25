Which way
are we going?
So, what’s next for future generations? The continuing belief that poverty, hunger, war, climate, racism and civil unrest will somehow be vanquished and allow the creation of the “New World.”
When will society learn the difference between fact from fiction, violent protests from peaceful demonstrations, that it’s not White power or Black power but power to all people, or the disruption in the political process to a rational democratic state.
The “New World” philosophy was given to us after WWII, and, again, after the tearing down of the Berlin Wall, which also knocked down both physical and philosophical barriers.
The path we now are taking will lead us to many more atrocities to mankind unless humanity, as a whole, raises up and takes corrective action and leads us to the “New World.”
DOUGLAS
GRAHAM
Champaign