Whining gets very tiresome
With supermajorities and one-party dominance and rule, the conservative influence in state and county government has been neutered.
It would take a very strong imagination or an extremely weak mind to blame any of the political ills that plague this state and county on the few conservatives that have survived.
In a county where Republican presence is limited to a few county board seats and a coroner, the influence of county Clerk and Recorder Aaron Ammons and state Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, is huge. They are arguably the most powerful family in the county government, so their constant whining is like nails on a chalkboard — or vinegar on a wound.
I, for one, am sick of it.
DENNIS DETWEILER
Foosland