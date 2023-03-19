Whitman is doing fantastic job
University of Illinois fans are very fortunate to have athletic director Josh Whitman.
Major improvements in so many areas have produced better sports teams, training centers, great relationships with donors, media and fans.
He has restored faith in us all. He has given all the coaches the tools to get those great athletes. Both basketball teams went to the NCAA tournament this year. We have great coaches.
I thank him for the effort, support and results. Whitman’s abilities, actions, drive and desire are amazing. Illini fans are so very fortunate he is on our side.
Here’s to more successful seasons in all the sports. Thanks to our coaches and Whitman for great efforts, great results. Here’s to future successes!
JOHNNY MOON
Urbana