Who will check the checkers?
If readers remember famed author George Orwell, they no doubt will recall the Ministry of Truth in his great dystopian novel “1984.” Like everything else in “1984,” the Ministry of Truth was not what it was purported to be. It was really a ministry of lies and propaganda.
His work seems especially prescient these days. We are awash in censorship, which is the first mile marker on the road to fascism. Our president thinks social-media platforms are “killing people” with “misinformation.”
He advocates censorship, which would stifle dissent from the prevailing narrative. Censorship coupled with propaganda is the real virus, and it kills democracy. It removes from the citizenry the power to do their own thinking.
Our country seems to be growing ever more comfortable with this scenario. The president orders the vaccination of millions, under threat of loss of employment, and little is said — even when research at some prominent institutions argues that natural immunity acquired with the disease is stronger and longer lasting than that provided by the mRNA vaccine.
But no, even people who have survived the virus — and that is the vast majority of those afflicted with it — are told they must get the shot, and whatever boosters are to come.
Go outside this comfort zone of propaganda, and someone will scream that they have a fact checker who can contradict you. But of course, they never say who checks the fact checkers.
JOSEPH BAUERS
Champaign