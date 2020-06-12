Whole world is watching the U.S.
The world watches the Superpowers, looking for whom to fear, whom to emulate and whom to revile.
The world watched in 1989 as China ruthlessly dominated peaceful protests, killing perhaps thousands. Today, the world watches as thousands across the U.S. protest for equal treatment before the law.
Today, our president espouses a doctrine of military “domination” of our fellow citizens. The world watches as a militarized police force assaults the Fourth Estate, assaults people on their own property, and tear-gasses peaceful protesters. These actions will be used against the U.S. in propaganda for years to come.
They will be cited nefariously as examples of how a government should act. In these actions, we further erode our moral authority — what little is left.
We know that this must not be normal. We may reclaim our leadership. You wonder if the actions of our locality truly matter in the grand scheme — of course they do.
The peaceful marches in Champaign-Urbana earlier this week were inspiring. Will we adopt those demands here at home, and set the bar for the rest of the country?
If you need proof that the world is watching, look to Idlib Province, Syria. On the ruins of a building ravaged by the Syrian civil war, Aziz Azmar painted a mural to George Floyd. The world is watching. Some dream of living in a just system and wonder if the U.S. deserves those dreams. Do we?
THOMAS E. BATES III
Champaign