Who’s controlling the information?
As the information revolution was established, the expression “information is knowledge” became common usage.
Yet I find referring to them as synonymous to be a misleading oversimplification. Clearly, there is a constantly increasing universe of information, yet actual knowledge, as such, must be proven as truth before it gains credibility and broad acceptance.
The truth standard is of major importance in our world today. Acknowledgment that all information is not true knowledge would warn the public to beware of the many falsehoods popularly circulated.
I refer to a disagreement in fifth-century BC Greece. The sophists were paid teachers of good learning and fine living for the nobility and young statesmen. Their focus was winning arguments and debates, seeking personal gain through persuasion. Moral matters were hardly meaningful. Their belief was that self-interest could guide everyone’s actions.
Meanwhile, the Athenian philosopher Socrates emphasized the pursuit of morality, and wasn’t about to agree with the sophists’ ideas. Believing that absolute truths could be discovered through reason, he mused about what the proper existence and course of action for human beings ought to be.
Looking about today, I observe a world that appears similar to one the sophists believed was best. Has our collective morality been subordinated to personal gain and influence?
And why do those making important decisions once left to philosophers now appear to be unapproachable? They seem to be safely distanced from public scrutiny, embedded in massive bureaucratic institutions where the knowledge is held and manipulated by the corporate state.
T. DOUG OLIVE
Champaign