Why are pols being so silent?
Everything that is going since the protesting began — where are our local politicians from Rodney Davis on down?
The only ones I have heard from locally lately is the governor and the mayor of Champaign. So all of these Democrats and Republicans that we voted in office have nothing to say?
It seems they always have a lot to say anytime that they can toot their own horn when something good is happening though. So what’s up? Do they not care? Or are they only worried about getting voted back into a cushy, high-paying, do-nothing, great-perks job?
DANIEL BOLES
Champaign