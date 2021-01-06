Why aren’t Dems complaining?
“Me thinks he doth protest too much” is the phrase that comes to mind when I hear Democratic Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons state that he is not trying to suppress the vote when he closes 45 percent of the polling places for the upcoming municipal election.
Hypocritical is the word that comes to my mind when I don’t hear the Democrats on the county board saying anything to the contrary. I recall that when our previous Republican clerks wanted to reduce the number of polling places for similar elections and for the same reasons (reduction in costs), they were vilified by those same Democrats for trying to “suppress” the vote, especially the minority vote.
I think I know the reason for the Democrats’ silence: They don’t want to upset Ammons. Remember, his daughter is on the county board, and his wife is the head of the county Democratic Party. They have no more wish to upset her than most Democrats in the statehouse do to upset her mentor, House Speaker Michael Madigan.
It will only get worse if county Democrats don’t stand up to the Ammons family now. It looks like they want to set up a regime based on nepotism, just like Madigan’s in Cook County, here in Champaign County. I ask those Democrats to represent me as well, not just the Ammons family.
NORMAN DAVIS
Champaign