Why did Dems deny veterans?
Why won’t Champaign County Board Democrats help veterans?
Discussions at recent board meetings saw $4 million of the $40 million in federal American Rescue Plan act funds designated toward community violence intervention.
Republicans requested funding for the Stop the Violence program, which helps veterans and their families. The request was decreased 90 percent to $165,000. The Community Violence Prevention Task Force approved and recommended funding for 11 programs, including the $165,000 for veterans, at its May meeting. That recommendation went to the full county board for approval in June.
Board Chairman Kyle Patterson then recommended funding all 11 programs, and board member Samantha Carter seconded. Board member Stephanie Fortado then motioned to remove the Stop the Violence program. Funding for 10 programs totaling $2.2 million was approved. The only item not approved was the $165,000 for veterans.
All three Democrats are on the task force, approved all the funding at its May meeting, and Patterson also chairs the task force. Fund it. Don’t fund it. Do they know what they’re doing?
Helping veterans is not a Democrat vs. Republican issue. Many veterans suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and mental-health challenges resulting from their military service. These challenges affect not only the veterans, but also their families and loved ones.
We owe an enormous debt of gratitude to our veterans. They are fellow citizens who literally put their lives on the line for everyone.
The county board controls how an enormous amount of money gets spent in our county. Of the 22 board members, 16 are Democrats. Veterans, indeed everyone, should think carefully when voting next election.
RENEE MULLEN
Champaign