Why did police shoot protester?
One fact about the severity of the Jan. 6 attack has been swept under the rug.
The only person shot and killed that day was a female U.S. Air Force veteran.
Why was she shot?
When a police officer shoots a suspect, the officer is named, an explanation is given for the officer’s actions and the officer is put on administrative leave pending an investigation of the officer’s action.
Nothing about this incident has come out.
We continue to see the daily TV news reruns of the Jan. 6 event and probably will forever. But there’s been no word on why the woman was shot and killed.
PHIL BRIDGMAN
Tilton