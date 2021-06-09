Why do rules differ based on vax status?
We are told to take and trust the COVID-19 vaccine by health officials and armchair doctors alike.
However, what I don’t understand is why all the people who tell us to trust the vaccine somehow still live in fear of those who are not vaccinated.
You see this in all the laws and requirements being touted. Wear a mask if you are not vaccinated.
Social distance yourself if you are not vaccinated.
Do not travel if you are not vaccinated.
However, what is the rationale behind these rules?
If an unvaccinated person French-kisses a vaccinated person, that vaccinated person has nothing to fear.
If you are vaccinated and you trust the vaccine, then you should have no worries about getting COVID-19 from an unvaccinated person.
So are some (not all, but a large and loud portion of them) vaccinated people still treating unvaccinated people like lepers?
Do they not trust the vaccine even after they get it?
Some even still wear a mask after being vaccinated out of, as they say, “an abundance of caution.” Why?
Do they have so little faith in this vaccine that they want everyone to get? It is no different than wearing a helmet while diving your car “out of an abundance of caution.”
There is no reason for different rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Unvaccinated individuals are of no risk to vaccinated people. Even unvaccinated children have nothing to fear because they are mostly immune to COVID-19 by all available statistics.
SULUAP RICE
Champaign