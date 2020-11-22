Why don’t elites obey own rules?
The ruling class has no intentions of following the regulations they impose on others.
Examples are everywhere. Gov. Gavin Newsom of California has closed schools, but his kids are still being taught in person. He also just attended a dinner party of 12, when he limited parties to 10.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot shut down the city but attended a Joe Biden celebration on the streets yelling into a bullhorn while not wearing a mask.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi went into a hair salon while not wearing a mask, then blamed the salon once she was caught on camera.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker all but confirmed he will be traveling during Thanksgiving in which he suggested he wasn’t sure of Lightfoot’s orders to stay home.
California U.S. Sen. Diane Feinstein walked through an airport not wearing a mask.
I am not suggesting we should not take this pandemic seriously. I am saying the ruling class, by not following their own rules, is wasting everyone’s time.
People are tired of being told what to do and then seeing the people in charge completely disregard their own rules. Even worse, these politicians then lecture to those who complain that they are not being vigilant enough because they aren’t obeying orders.
Many of these politicians aren’t even hiding their lack of recognition that they don’t need to live the same as everyone else. They have never felt so powerful. This is why people don’t like politicians. Do the politicians care at all?
MICHAEL JOHNSON
Mahomet