Why did they kill
Ironwood beavers?
My family has lived in Ironwood since 2015, and we found very quickly a favorite pastime of neighbors was to visit the two ponds and check on the beavers and their unusual home.
During the beginning of COVID-19, this ritual became a lifesaver for many home-bound individuals. We would see the same people at just about the same time and place every day.
The beavers afforded us a moment to talk and exchange sightings.
Unfortunately, we witnessed the day three large beavers were removed in black body bags after being trapped in their homes. It made us very sad. Researching beavers taught us they are aquatic engineers with spotless home maintenance and excellent parenting stills.
The moms would take the kids around the ponds to find the best eating areas. When the kids were tired, Mom would put them on her back and continue the lesson. They eat only scrub trees and rarely leave the pond edge.
It is tough to see their well-maintained lodge in decay, and very difficult to tell the grandchildren why they can’t see the beavers anymore. We agree with Curtis Krock, who wrote in a recent letter that it was not necessary to kill the beavers. They were a treasure to many of us.
SUE CONNOR
Champaign