Why no furloughs or cuts at MTD?
In today’s Boulder Daily Camera newspaper, the Regional Transportation District in Boulder, Colo., announced it would be laying off 14 percent of its workforce, amounting to 399 employees. It also announced 3.5 percent pay cuts for non-union employees making more than $120,000 and 7.5 percent cuts on those making over $180,000.
When will I read in The News-Gazette about similar cost-saving measures at the MTD?
In Illinois, it seems that public payrolls only grow, no layoffs or furloughs. How about a comment from the C-U MTD?
Mike Stiff
Olney