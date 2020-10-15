Why no platform from the GOP?
I was surprised to see that the Republicans have chosen not to offer a platform to lay out where they stand on the issues facing America.
At about that same time, President Donald Trump was asked what he hoped to achieve in a second term, and he couldn’t name a single goal.
On the issue of climate change, all that was offered was that it will get colder. On health care, all that was offered was an attempt to take away the coverage of millions of Americans and a promise that a great program will be offered soon. We’ve been waiting four years for that program to arrive.
On an infrastructure program, nothing but four years of promises that it will be easy to achieve. On income inequality, no apparent plan to fight it and a tax policy that has contributed to it. On funding a national debt that has grown dramatically over the last four years, only a promise that economic growth will reduce and eliminate the debt. Needless to say, that hasn’t occurred and the promised level of growth needed to reduce the debt wasn’t occurring even before the COVID-19 crisis.
By not offering a platform or goals to achieve, I’m left believing that Republicans must be happy with the state of America as it exists in 2020.
SCOTT DAVIS
Champaign