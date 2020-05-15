It seem to me that if COVID-19’s serious health complications affect primarily people over 65 years old and those with other complicating health issues, and the remaining population has relatively minor health effects similar to the flu, we should concentrate mitigation efforts on the 20 percent of people over 65 and with complications rather than 100 percent of the population.
Why not quarantine the 20 percent and let the 80 percent resume a normal life routine?
Open the schools, let people return to work, open all businesses, resume sporting events, etc., for the 80 percent.
I believe most of the 20 percent are either retired or disabled, meaning probably 95 percent of the workforce could immediately return to work and help the economy recover.
Yes, the virus would spread rapidly through the 80 percent. But if the health consequences are no more serious than the flu, it seems this is an acceptable risk. This also means we would achieve herd immunity much faster.
The 20 percent may need to stay at home in quarantine until a vaccine is found. However, this means we could concentrate our mitigation efforts on protecting those most vulnerable.
For those who wonder, my wife and I are both in our 70s. We are part of the 20 percent.
If we don’t begin soon to restart the economy, I’m afraid there will be long-term, if not permanent, damage with consequences like long-term high unemployment, many businesses closed permanently and federal state and local government debt.
ROBERT FENWICK
Champaign