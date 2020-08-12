Why not learn from history?
Urbana residents of Stone Creek, a subdivision based around a golf course, a subdivision with street names based on golf course names, golf celebrities and locations, requested that Plantation Place be renamed due to their slant of plantations and slavery.
Hilton Head, S.C., is a huge golf area and doesn’t have subdivisions. They are called Plantations.
I’m sure that the naming of Plantation Point follows the golf theme. If this goes through on this basis, what’s next? Washington Street? George had slaves for 56 years. Let’s stop changing history and learn from it.
BOB MULLINS
Homer