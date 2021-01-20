Why not let the people choose?
When you drive a car, you take a calculated risk. You weigh factors like road conditions, time of day, attitude of other drivers, etc. Based on that assessment, you determine if you feel safe enough to drive or not.
When you send your child to school, you take a calculated risk as well. You weigh factors like the possibility of a school shooting, your child being bullied or kidnapped, etc. Based on that assessment, you determine if the risk is worth the benefit of sending your child to that school.
Why can we not do the same for COVID-19?
Let people decide, and give businesses and schools the option to allow them that choice.
If a store wants to let customers not wear masks, then let customers decide if they feel safe going to that store.
If a restaurant wants to have indoor dining, then let customers decide if they feel safe going to that restaurant.
If a citizen feels unsafe and wants to lockdown in their home, let them. If a citizen feels OK with taking the risk of not doing so, let them as well.
If we allow people the risk of smoking (which has an effect on hospitalizations and health care, does it not?), then should we not allow people the risk of possibly getting COVID-19 (which is much less deadly than smoking) if they so choose?
Our governmental officials allow themselves that choice. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot made that choice when she got a haircut during lockdown. Why can’t we?
SULUAP RICE
Champaign