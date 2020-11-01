Why not pack high court?
The editorial of Oct. 16 correctly characterizes President Franklin Roosevelt’s court-packing proposal as a mistake, but it errs in suggesting that the current situation is in any way comparable.
Recently, it is the Republicans who are engaged in the poorly motivated court packing.
With the Supreme Court specifically, they refused to vote or even hold hearings on President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, despite his nomination being made nearly a year before the election.
And now they are rushing through the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett despite the nomination being made when voting had actually begun. A normative pattern would have Trump making one appointment, not three.
Moreover, this packing was not limited to the Supreme Court. Large numbers of Obama nominees for appeals and other federal courts were not given hearings or were filibustered, whereas Trump nominees are rushed through, even when there is other pressing business, like responding to COVID-19.
Many of these nominees have been very poorly qualified, other than by their political orientation, so that one would have expected them to be rejected even by their own party were these normal times.
Also, there is nothing sacred in having nine judges on the Supreme Court. Appeals courts have as many as 29 judges to handle the load and initial judgments are handled by randomly selected sets of three. This might be a good structure for the Supreme Court to make it more efficient for our large country.
With many alternatives, it is reasonable to wait for a proposal.
Dr. THOMAS
MERCER-HURSH
Champaign