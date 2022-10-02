Why not race as a choice?
Given that race is a much more fluid concept than gender — scientists have not discovered any single chromosome to distinguish races in the way that the X or Y chromosomes have been used to distinguish genders — why not allow children to declare their race to be whichever they prefer?
That way, children identified as minorities at birth could claim White privilege and children identified as White at birth could compete for minority programs in the same way that children identified as male at birth are allowed to compete in women’s sports.
BOB WENGERT
Champaign