Why not
restore website?
The Champaign Police Department and city council recently approved measures to improve relationships between police and the community. Most of these are worthwhile efforts.
However, they will take away from a central role of a police department, which is to solve serious crimes and help remove those responsible from the community.
The most serious crime in our community is homicide. A recent report on the murders in our community in 2020 shows that fully 50 percent remain unsolved with no arrests.
While the police department will no doubt say solving these cases is a high priority, examination of its website suggests otherwise. An extremely important avenue for police investigations is tips from the community, so it would seem crucial to have an up-to-date listing of all these unsolved murders on the police website.
There is, indeed, a listing. However, the most recent homicide is from 2014! Furthermore, many of the postings do not have a picture of the victim; instead, the page says “CPD is working to update this webpage. If your loved one’s picture does not appear on this page, please email us.”
Surely the detectives involved in these cases could ask the families for these pictures? Indeed, it is hard to imagine that detectives could investigate these murders without having pictures of the victims.
Cannot the department spare someone to update this site to bring it up to 2021 and keep it updated? Finally, the Urbana Police Department does not even have such a page on their website.
HUGH ROBERTSON
Urbana