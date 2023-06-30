Why not set good examples?
Whether we realize it or not, we live pretty much by example.
We emulate others or we set examples for others to follow. But our actions seldom reflect conscious thoughts.
Maybe a lot of our thinking and conscious actions reflect unconscious, spur-of-the-moment impulses.
Given that we employ examples to follow, we should look for and set better examples.
For example, if we want to rid society of a gun problem, why not rid ourselves of examples of the improper use of firearms?
Each day we’re bombarded on television with displays of people using firearms — all done to raise the excitement level of viewers — to solve or prevent a crime or carry one out.
Both set bad examples and both show bad gun use. The viewer is left to figure out what’s right or wrong or if the use of the gun was necessary.
We need positive examples of gun use — if they are needed at all. So many of our honest fellow citizens probably have never needed a gun.
We see the repetitious ill effects of more laws passed through political action. Yet little is achieved when it comes to curbing the problem. Let’s try other means.
JOSEPH HOUSKA
White Heath