Why not stop all the wars
To those who care about veterans, I says let’s stop creating them.
Let’s stop all the wars. It’s in our power to do so, if we really care and unite against our government of exploitation.
Progress doesn’t come from the ballot box, voting in one or two of our war-mongering, racist administrations controlled by our corporate oligarchs.
If we truly care about people, we’ll close our overseas military bases, all 800 of them, and bring our troops home. Dismantle NATO, as was promised long ago. End our sanctions, a form of war that kills the most vulnerable. Stop our interventions attempting regime change, and stop the proliferation of weapons, nuclear weapons especially, spread across Europe, threatening all life on earth.
No other nation has more than 14 foreign bases, and many of those aren’t active.
We, the U.S., are the hegemons, the imperialists replacing all the former colonialists — with help, of course, from our puppet allies in the West. But make no mistake, the enemy is us.
KAREN ARAM
Urbana