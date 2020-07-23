Why not stop crime in advance?
The Champaign Police Department has a $26,991,802 budget for 2020. The department’s 2020 budget splits the majority between administrative spending and patrol spending, according to Champaign officials and the department.
I believe that we all, including police, want to see policing done better.
The problem is just this: In order to alleviate pressure on the police departments and allow their mission to become more focused, Champaign must fund other agencies. Unfortunately, city revenue is zero sum. Funding has to come from somewhere, and that place should be the police.
As for where that funding should go, Champaign should fund homeless shelters and support affordable housing practices and mental-health crisis intervention services.
Reducing the police department’s budget commensurate with how much it increased from just 2019 to 2020 would free up at least $1 million that Champaign could allocate to these services.
This is not to say that the crime wouldn’t exist if the police disbanded. But the police and citizens have a complex relationship, with every officer and citizen carrying their own preconceptions and biases. Even current community-oriented policing strategies seem to satisfy citizens but not reduce crime. To reiterate, the police do provide vital services to our community, but they need to work with integrated social services.
We should prevent crime from happening before police have to react to it. Law enforcement is reactionary; social services are preventative. As any doctor or car mechanic will tell you, we want to solve problems before they become emergencies.
BRAD IRWIN
Champaign