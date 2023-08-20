Why not teach about Illini?
As a proud alumnus, I am against the creation of any mascot to represent the University of Illinois.
I arrived in Champaign having no understanding of the meaning of Illinois, the Illini or the Illiniwek. I learned about the Illinois Confederation of tribes and how the term Fighting Illini is linked to the students, staff and alumni who served in World War I. Through the university’s traditions, I developed an understanding of our history and a deep respect for the Illiniwek.
To view how a university honors a Native American tribe, look at the history of Seminole Chief Osceola at Florida State University.
FSU was faced with the same opposition regarding the use of Native American imagery. FSU forged bonds with the Seminole Tribe and worked diligently to ensure their representations of Seminole imagery bring only honor to the Seminole people.
FSU also made this a teaching moment by offering a history class: “AMH 2583: The Seminoles and the Southeastern Indians.”
The University of Illinois has a higher calling of educating young men and women. I encourage the board of trustees to reject any attempt to establish a mascot that serves no purpose to advance knowledge.
Rather, the UI should create a freshmen-level class on the history of the Illini and educate students on the Illiniwek Confederation, the tribes who lived in the Mississippi River Valley and the Fighting Illini who served our country. The board needs to resolve this controversy by making it a teaching moment for all.
DOUG HILMES
Melbourne Beach, Fla.