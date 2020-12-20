Why not try
Zoom Christmas?
After reading The Associated Press article on Sunday — “Thanksgiving damage becoming clear” — I thought I’d pass on an idea my niece, Megan, came up with this year.
My family has done a Christmas grab bag since the 1980s, and we were saddened that this year was going to be interrupted. My 86-year-old mom is sequestered in a retirement home, and she is missing her family.
My niece suggested we do a virtual grab bag on Zoom this year. We are buying gifts online and shipping to our grab-bag person and are inserting “GB” as their middle initial so they know this is a grab-bag gift.
My mother is excited, and we are all looking forward to the big exchange on Christmas Eve.
TOM ADAMEK
Champaign