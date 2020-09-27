Why not wait
for Biden?
I’m wondering ...
What if the streets went quiet?
What if Black Lives Matter protesters and allies go quiet until the election is settled?
What if there were no peaceful protests for White supremacists and others to use for their violent purposes?
What if President Donald Trump could not use the violence caused by disrupters to call out the troops?
What if Trump’s divisive rhetoric were met with peace and quiet — what could he then complain about?
What if we all stay home in respect for a virus that’s more easily spread when people gather, like at Trump’s rallies?
What if we protest by using our energies to get out the vote?
What if we bombard the airwaves with messages and music about equity, diversity, inclusivity and change rather than hate and division?
What if we march again after a new president and vice president are installed who just might listen?
MARILYN PARSONS
Urbana