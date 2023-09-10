Why rush to go public over odor?
I had to laugh when I read about people complaining about Kraft Heinz’s low-level odor coming from its water-treatment system. Odor is something that just comes along with factory operations.
How soon people have forgotten about the odors that were emitted on a daily basis from ACH Food Companies (aka HumKo) for 50 years. ACH stood south of the Kraft Heinz plant, where now stands the Kraft Heinz distribution center.
I’m certain that if the complainers would have contacted the plant manager about the recent odors, he would have addressed their concerns rather than their having a public outcry about it.
Kraft Heinz has employed thousands of people who were in need of jobs and also has provided financial assistance and services for many people in our area.
People should be respectful and contact the company before going public. When they don’t do this, it makes me think they complaining just to get attention.
PAUL HAYES
Urbana