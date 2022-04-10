Why security for downtown?
Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen defended the city’s push to hire unaccountable and poorly trained private security officers to patrol downtown at night by saying that these rent-a-cops will be a “welcoming force” for the “community.”
Which is weird, because any time it’s warmer than 40 degrees out, downtown is absolutely bustling. Folks from all walks of life are packed into local bars, restaurants and shops.
Which begs two important questions:
When was the last time Feinen spent any time downtown after 5 p.m.?
Which community (specifically) is she hoping to entice, and why aren’t the thousands of people currently out and about on any given night not considered part of it?
CAMERON RAAB
Champaign