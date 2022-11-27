Why so slow on vote count?
I’m curious as to why and how it takes so long to count a mail-in ballot.
I was an election judge in Piatt County, and it had all results posted by 9:15 p.m. on election night — only about an hour after each precinct in Piatt dropped off the ballots to the county clerk.
I know that Piatt and Champaign counties are very different vote-number-wise, but I am surprised by how many counties are taking so long. It’s not just Champaign; some precincts in California were only near 50 percent completed as of the middle of this month.
VIC ZIMMERMAN
Monticello