Why the silence on evictions?
David Palmer and Nikki Budzinski, the Democratic candidates currently running for the 13th Congressional District seat held by U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, have both been silent on the matter of evictions. This is far from OK during an ongoing pandemic where we have had over 2,000 cases a day every day except one since Aug. 3.
In an endorsement, Budzinksi noted, “My campaign is about standing up for working families.”
Working families are about to be evicted. This is problematic conduct from a former employee of Gov. J.B. Pritzker who thus has an existing relationship that can be leveraged in an advocacy capacity.
While Budzinksi is not singularly responsible for the fact that Pritzker, as of Oct. 1, has not issued a moratorium extension, her lack of advocacy is problematic in a position meant for constituent advocacy and representation at the federal level.
The pandemic consequences of inaction are obvious. In fact, the delta coronavirus strain has been in Illinois since April, yet it wasn’t until two weeks after the discontinuation of the Utility Disconnection Avoidance Program that the caseloads began to increase.
As The Intercept reported in October 2020, utility shutoffs are a way of de-housing people without an eviction.
With most of the participating voters having already received their vaccinations, the political class is ready to play their games on the corpses of our residents instead of advocating to protect their well-being.
It is for that reason that I again formed a multi-county congressional candidate search committee. Human rights come before a politician’s comfort.
ALLAN AXELROD
Urbana