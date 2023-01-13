Wide interest in seat a positive
If the same interest in the 52nd Illinois Senate District seat were to occur during the normal election cycles, Illinois would be in much better standing.
Ten candidates vying for any seat in the Illinois House or Senate would be a spectacular win for the citizens.
The pool of candidates for the 52nd District had a wide variety of talents and experiences that certainly made the work of the selection committee difficult, which is a great problem to have.
I hope to face a similar challenge of selecting between a great field of candidates in 2024.
State Rep. Carol Ammons seems serious about making the primary race for the 52nd District competitive.
If even half the nominees to fill the vacancy in the 52nd District are on the ballot in 2024 for either that seat or their respective House districts, it will be a stellar election for Illinois.
A “choice” of one on a ballot is frustrating and needs to change. We may be on the verge of a positive change in Illinois politics.
EDGAR GARRETT
Urbana