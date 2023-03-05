Wiley Elementary plan badly flawed
The District 116 Better Solutions Together community group urges the Urbana school board to pause the Wiley Elementary renovation project and develop a plan before displacing hundreds of students.
Wiley’s vibrant community has accomplished significant school improvement; sustaining that should be a goal of the process.
As recently as December, the administration thought Wiley was a fine place to send Leal students next year. Deciding two months later that asbestos abatement is so urgent it must start in June — yet students can stay until then — raises serious questions about its decision-making competence.
In February, the board received and approved this massively disruptive plan to close Wiley as a neighborhood school with only vague ideas about its use after renovation.
As a former school board president, I find it astonishing that the board rushed this major decision on a 4-3 vote despite opposition from dozens of community members and only weeks before a new board is elected.
The administration’s sham “survey” showing 85 percent support — out of 40 responses — is not persuasive.
The district keeps crying “emergency” to make huge changes without community input. To restore trust, Urbana needs strategic planning that makes student learning its highest priority and features meaningful teacher, staff, parent and community involvement.
Hard work and choices face Urbana’s schools: raising achievement, decennial redistricting, school safety, improving dual-language programs, stabilizing the high school, making Urbana a premier place to teach and more. There are people community-wide who want to be constructive and help. Include us.
C.K. GUNSALUS
Urbana