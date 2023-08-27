Will be donating to LGBTQ group
I plan to donate to the Trevor Project because of some recent vile keyboard vomit from Danielle Peterson. The Trevor Project provides life-saving support to our LGBTQ youth because of the Danielles of the world.
While Danielle’s letter was horrifying, it made me snicker for a moment. People like her seem to miss the point that churches also indoctrinate and teach topics inappropriate for young children. I’ve seen a bright, colorful children’s book about the myth of Noah’s Flood with “flashy,” colorful and bright artwork. But should children be taught a story that ultimately involves destruction of nature and countless innocent animals and the painful drowning of men, women and their innocent children?
I hope Danielle’s children don’t have to go through the pain and anguish that other nutty religious parents have put their children through because of just who they are naturally. But if they do, the Trevor Project and other similar groups will be there for them.
Perhaps other will join me in donating to any LGBTQ support groups, because it seems there are still too many Danielles in the world who haven’t gotten the memo that love and support are in, whereas hate and ignorance are out.
Thanks, Danielle, for motivating me to donate in your name to help those who need it. It’s what Jesus would do.
IAN COOK
Urbana