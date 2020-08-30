Will be taking people to vote
There is a need for everyone’s voice to be heard on the day of voting.
I have registered over 5,000 people to vote, and I will be taking people to vote beginning Sept. 24 through Nov. 3.
I encourage citizens to do their research on the candidates before voting because that lets them know all the information about the person you are voting for.
I have also transported many people to vote in the past. The pandemic crisis has raised some concerns, but people still want to go to the polls or use the ballot drop box to vote.
Many citizens do not want to use the mail-in ballots due to the Postal Service crisis.
My contact information is politicalconsultant87@yahoo.com or 217-550-6189. We are going to make sure we keep ourselves and others safe.
Everyone will be sanitizing their hands, wearing face coverings and using other safety guidelines to ensure people’s safety. Thank you for your support and God bless.
LINDA TURNBULL
Urbana