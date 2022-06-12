What is the working definition of ‘pro-life’? I am confused. Most of the same legislators, mostly Republican, who vote to ban abortions because they are pro-life, also refuse to make stricter gun laws to keep firearms out of unsafe hands.
They are also the legislators that refuse to make stricter hate-crime legislation. These are state, as well as federal, legislators.
So, for these ‘pro-life’ state and federal Republican legislators and governors, I guess life must start and end in the womb. Because, judging by their actions, it seems like after the fetus gets out of the womb, they’re saying, “You’re on your own, kid.”
What is “pro-life” about cutting the Women Infants and Children program, as well as other programs that help these families survive? Some of these same Republicans in Congress voted against funding to get more infant formula to babies. Republican Reps. Mary Miller and Rodney Davis both voted against funding for getting infant formula to babies.
So I guess pro-life must mean that you only want fetuses to live? The heck with the rest of us? We all need to vote like our lives depend on it. Because they do! I am voting for legislators who value those of us who are alive! I am voting for Democrats!
MARCI
ADELSTON-SCHAFER
Champaign