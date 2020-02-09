In advertising for a Champaign County supervisor for assessments post, Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel is trying to fill a position that is not open.
Since it was reported the current supervisor of assessments has not planned to resign or retire, there appears to be a rush to fill that position.
The other side of the coin is the county treasurer’s office is open following treasurer Laurel Prussing’s Jan. 31 resignation. Her replacement (it was stated in Saturday’s News-Gazette) must be a solid Democrat. From Webster’s New World Dictionary, the definition of solid is: firm, strong and dependable or having a firmly favorable or good relationship (to be in solid with someone).
I’m assuming solidarity is an unspoken part of the requirement to fill both posts.
SARA HISER
Saint Joseph