Will vote by mail this election
I would like to try to provide some clarity regarding the use of the terms “absentee voting” and “voting by mail.”
In Illinois, these terms are synonymous, and the process is exactly the same.
Under Illinois law, no explanation is required to request an “absentee/vote-by-mail” ballot, and our only alternative method of voting is now, and always has been, to exercise the right to vote via the post office.
This service is operated, according to our Constitution, as a “basic and fundamental service to the people by the Government of the United States.” (39 U.S.C. 101 — Postal policy)
This year, I am not going to a polling location because we are in a pandemic. I cannot risk contracting COVID-19, or transmitting this potentially deadly virus to at-risk family members.
I applied for my ballot at elections.il.gov. I provided my personal information and was told that I would be contacted with any questions. I recently received a letter from the county clerk, complete with bar code to trace my ballot.
I confirmed my address and will receive my ballot before Sept. 24. The enclosed letter stated that my ballot would be tracked by this unique bar code, and I will be able to see that it arrives to its appropriate destination.
There are no proven cases of fraudulent voting involving the U.S. Postal Service. This makes voting possible for every registered voter, regardless of their location, health concerns, employment requirements or reduction in polling places. Every voice is needed. Please vote.
JANET ROBB
Champaign