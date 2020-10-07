Will vote no on tax amendment
We recently saw a television ad stating that due to mismanagement of funds and the COVID-19 virus, Illinois’ finances are in serious trouble.
The solution presented is for the Illinois taxpayers to vote for a constitutional amendment that will allow the same entity that mismanaged the funds to now have complete power to raise our taxes at will.
This makes no sense. We will be voting no on the proposed progressive-tax amendment to the Illinois Constitution.
TAMMY and MARK KESLER
Dewey