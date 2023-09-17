Willard needs food option
I fly out of Willard Airport a lot.
It is a great small airport with service-conscious employees who make the experience a pleasure. And now we have larger planes with a first-class section that puts us in the Big Boys Club. The only thing missing is food.
Since Einstein Bros Bagels closed permanently last year, there have been no options except for vending machines. To keep our wonderful little airport competitive with other regional airports, it must solve this problem.
Sometimes flights are delayed, and people have to leave the airport to find nourishment. Sometimes those same flights are moved up to an earlier time than projected, and people miss their flight because they are off airport property looking for food (not to mention they have to go through security a second time).
I am sure many travelers would love to eat a breakfast or lunch after arriving at the airport. What is the solution? My first suggestion is to find a vendor to supply real food (perhaps where the old Einstein location was) or a food truck parked outside the terminal during heavy traffic times (there are over 150 people per day that go through Willard).
At a minimum, there should be vending machines with real food in them (like you see at all the larger airports), not just candy bars and potato chips. We can do better if we just try.
RANDY HUGHES
Champaign