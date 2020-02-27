As a resident of Champaign County Board District 6, I’m excited to vote for DeShawn Williams on March 1. DeShawn’s whole life is a success story. When he was 12, a teacher told him he’d either be dead or in jail by the time he was 21, but he worked hard to prove that teacher wrong.
Today, he’s a husband, father, musician and bank manager.
I believe that Williams will also fight for the people of Champaign County, using his personal experiences to make sure that the work our board does is in the best interests of our families and children. He opposes the building of a $47 million jail and understands that restorative-justice work will keep our jails from filling up with kids who look like him.
He already works for equity in our community by promoting financial literacy, and as a mentor to students in the READY Program.
Williams has been endorsed by Champaign County Young Democrats and Run For Something. I believe he will be a true advocate for the people of Champaign County.
JENNY LOKSHIN
Champaign