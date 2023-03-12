Williams the choice for Danville mayor
Danville voters will soon choose their mayor for the next four years. Incumbent Rickey Williams Jr. has compiled a commendable record and seeks re-election. Challenger Jackie Vincent wants to progress from running the Danville Housing Authority to running all of Danville.
The mayor of Danville is effectively CEO of a complex, multifaceted corporation, managing an annual budget well above $50 million, and making decisions affecting all of Danville’s residents and businesses. That’s no small responsibility, so it behooves all concerned to give serious thought to whom they’ll entrust their vote.
I’ve watched Williams perform his mayoral duties these past four years, and before that, observed his conduct as city council alderman for years. He is now extremely experienced and knowledgeable across the full range of issues and problems that lie ahead. His heartfelt desire to do the very best for all of Danville, without favoring special interests, has been well demonstrated by the way he has helped to attract, guide and deliver good, solid results for his community in area after area.
Being mayor of Danville is a big job, one very tough to do well, and people with the energy and drive and range of abilities necessary to do it well are pretty scarce. Rickey Williams has already proven not only that he is up to it, but that he can do it very well and, moreover, with a high level of dedication and integrity that I especially value. I’ll vote for Rickey Williams.
LYNN McLINDEN
Danville