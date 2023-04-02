Williams vote is a winner
I have known Rickey Williams Jr. since he was the executive director at the Boys & Girls Club, and I have known him to be sincere, respectful, polite, honest, transparent and a man of integrity.
He is passionate about the city of Danville and doesn’t tolerate foolishness or impropriety, and I have seen him grow in his leadership since taking the office of mayor. Williams also has made courageous, hard decisions at times, without catering to any groups. In fact, he has made several decisions that I imagine some of his supporters wouldn’t agree with, but he made because he felt it was best for the city of Danville.
I respect that leadership, and it shows he’s not beholden to any person or group. Because of his leadership, Danville is in a better place today than when Williams took office.
A vote for Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. is a vote for proven progress that will propel us into a prosperous future.
NATHAN LENSTRA
Danville