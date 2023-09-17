Will’s wares won’t sell
George Will’s Sept. 10 column is concerned that “New Right” Republicans violate “core (conservative) principles” when they are unenthusiastic about U.S. “aid” (lethal weaponry) to Ukraine.
As an antidote, he proposes they subscribe to “National Conservatism,” a strategically “centrist” agenda from the Edmund Burke Institute that supports the lost cause of U.S. global hegemony, rebranded as “national self-determination.”
An 18th Century Anglo-Irish statesman who supported the American Revolution, Burke justified chattel slavery as consistent with slave owners’ liberty and property rights.
The Burke Institute’s founding father is Yoram Hazony, formerly a radical ideological American/Israeli settler in occupied Palestine, who merits a chapter in the book “Zealots for Zion” (1992). Hazony has since had more “philosophical” but always ruling-class-funded fish to fry.
“Conservative” (that is, classically liberal) philosophers have always had their contradictions; as have modern liberals (Barack Obama, Joe Biden), whose penchant for state intervention serves the capitalist class: most notably the 2008 bank bailout, the destruction of Libya, and three decades of CIA provocations in Ukraine that have led to its bloody demise as a viable nation-state.
Will, without mentioning Donald Trump, is offering honey to bring the MAGA “New Right” into the Beltway fold. However, Trump’s appeal stems from the material effects in “flyover country” of four decades of neoliberal de-industrialization policies.
This appeal has, even among “patriots,” become consistent with Trump’s criticism of Biden’s war in Ukraine while the heartland rots.
Will’s “thought experiment” yearns for a GOP that can transcend the clear (and democratic) will of its constituency. The coming year will prove this to be a futile effort.
DAVID GREEN
Champaign