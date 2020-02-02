One wonders what a complete sentence would look like if DeWitt County board members said more than “Yes” if they vote to approve the Alta II project special-use permit.
It probably would look something like this:
Despite the demonstrated negative impact on National Weather Service Doppler radar from Lincoln and ill-conceived curtailment strategy; despite the demonstrated negative impact on the value of homes within the project footprint; despite the absence of a decommissioning plan; despite the unanswered concern about the health of the Mahomet aquifer; despite the unanswered concern about the health of the drainage districts; despite the unanswered concern about the health effects of shadow flicker, noise and infra-sound; despite the overwhelming opposition in the community to transforming Dewitt County into an industrial wind tower field, I am voting to approve this special-use permit by saying only “Yes.”
PATRICK RYAN
Farmer City