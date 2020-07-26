DeWitt wind farm poses problem
The citizens of DeWitt County who are unlucky enough to be in the footprint of the proposed wind farm are asked to suffer and sacrifice so county board Chairman Dave Newberg and his group of yes votes will have another stream of income.
None of the board members voting yes have homes located near the proposed wind towers.
These are no ordinary wind turbines. Some of them are 599 feet high, only 31 feet less than the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, and there are lots of them. We only have one Gateway Arch, and it does not make noise, blink red lights or send giant moving shadow flickers across the countryside.
It is just plain wrong to approve a special-use permit on July 14 without a mutually-agreed-upon decommissioning plan in place before the vote.
We have precedence for selling out DeWitt County: Years ago, the board sold the landfill and lost control of that.
The landfill, now operated by Waste Management Corp., is located over the Mahomet Aquifer and has risen to the heights of “Mount Clinton.”
We need to stop selling our county off to the highest bidder.
Every time we look at these turbines built in the western part of DeWitt County, we need to remember Newberg’s Folly and the legacy of grabbing the money instead of protecting our friends and neighbors in the footprint of this foreign-owned wind farm.
MARY PAT KILLIAN
Clinton