Wind-turbine fall no big deal
Wow! A 1-inch front-page headline in the Feb. 18 issue noted a source of major consternation locally. No, it wasn’t related to the current shooting crisis or climate concerns; not the COVID-19 threat to society or the border debacle; not even the fracturing of our culture or the ongoing school issues. Oh no, it was the phenomenon of a wind tower leaning and eventually falling over. That’s breaking news? That deserves power placement?
The top-billed article went into elements of the event, cause and effect opinions, and even provided an insert describing the “original” nature of the details as an illustration of vital role played by local journalism.
If this was the “hook” to capture more subscribers, it falls far short in my mind. If in fact the article is so critical, why not cover the nature of wind-farm technology in depth, design and delivery? Sadly, nothing was mentioned about its environmental role beyond the facets of a structural flaw.
I would rather see staff stories deserving such captioning and positioning presenting people and places inclusive of our surroundings (including a premier university). Aiming for excellence potentially garners more readers and creates a more impactful impression than a plummeting pole or corporate analytics. Paxton as well as other “communities” deserve the opportunity for greater insight and less media methods of hype.
GREG CONNOR
Champaign